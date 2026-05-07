National Security Expert: We Are in End Game of Iran War; If Trump Stays the Course, He Wins

Wednesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Frank Gaffney, President of the Institute for the American Future and Host of “Securing America” on One America’s Voice talked about Iran.

Gaffney said, “I think we’re in the end game, Alex. I don’t know how long that end game is going to take, and I can’t say for certain how it will play out, but I do think that there’s a tipping point.”

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