Elizabeth Warren: Donald Trump Is ‘Trying to Subvert Democracy’ with SAVE America Act

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “On the Line,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said President Donald Trump was trying to “subvert democracy” after he canceled the signing of a housing bill until the SAVE America Act is passed.

Warren said, “Donald Trump seems to think that the way he and the Republicans will win elections is to keep American citizens from voting. At least keep certain American citizens from voting. That’s his entire plan. And you know why he’s doing that? Because he’s losing and he knows he’s losing. Donald Trump pays attention to the polls. He knows that his polling is we’re down in the 30s. He knows that he is tying his Republican Party to a losing message. He knows that Americans across this country look out and say he’s made $2 billion on crypto. His kids are out there scamming money or being related to the president of the United States. People are sick of the corruption. They’re sick of the chaos, and they’re sick of the policies that Donald Trump is using to drive up costs. The tariffs that have driven up costs, the energy policies that have driven up costs, the health care changes that have driven up costs, and a war halfway around the world that has driven up costs.”

She added, “He is in trouble. And instead of changing his policies, instead of doing what the American people need and want, he’s off saying, I’m going to keep a bunch of them from voting. And that’s what he’s throwing down on. This is Donald Trump trying to subvert democracy because he understands that democracy is not going to be in favor of Donald Trump and the Republicans come November.”

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