Poll Shows Wide Support for Less Legalized Migration

Thirty-three percent of Americans — and 54 percent of Trump voters — say legalized immigration should be reduced or zeroed out, according to a poll for a globalist magazine.

Twenty-three percent of respondents and 46 percent of liberals, but only 8 percent of Republicans, said immigration should be increased, according to the June poll of 1,549 citizens.

Swing-voting moderates split 28 percent for less or zero migration, and 20 percent want migration to be increased, said the poll, which was conducted for The Economist magazine.

A large 30 percent slice of respondents said legal migration levels should be kept at current levels. But there is no evidence that the YouGov pollster provided any information to those respondents that the current inflow of permanent and temporary legalized migration delivers roughly two new migrants for every four U.S. births each year.

The “not sure” option was picked by 15 percent of all respondents and 1 percent of independents.

Still, there is growing evidence that many Americans are growing disillusioned about the massive post-1990 migration that has changed the nation’s demographics, culture, and politics. That unpopular elite-forced transformation has also shifted vast wealth from ordinary wage earners to coastal investors.

The public unease with this radical agenda was spotlighted by one question in the poll, which asked, “What is America’s greatest achievement in its first 250 years?”

Thirty percent of Americans responded with “Freedom and liberty,” 19 percent cited “Scientific and technological innovation,” and 15 percent pushed “Constitutional democracy.”

Only 2 percent cited “Immigration and tolerance” as America’s greatest accomplishment.