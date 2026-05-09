Maher: SCOTUS’ ‘Problem’ Is They Don’t Take ‘Practical Effect’ Into Account

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that the recent ruling on the Voting Rights Act by the U.S. Supreme Court is an example of what he views as “always the problem with the Supreme Court, they don’t really take into account the practical effect” of how they rule, even though they aren’t supposed to do that.

Maher said, “To me, this is always the problem with the Supreme Court, they don’t really take into account the practical effect. Remember the Citizens United ruling about as much dark money as you want in politics, and Obama was at the State of the Union and he said this is going to change everything, and Alito mouthed no? Yes. Yes, it did. They don’t take this into account.”

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) cut in to counter, “They’re not supposed to. They’re literally not supposed to take that into account.”

Maher responded, “I know.”

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