The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested several illegal aliens this week, including those convicted of child sex crimes, armed robbery, and assault.

“Yesterday, the men and women of ICE arrested multiple criminal aliens convicted of enticing children for indecent purposes, assault and battery, and armed robbery,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Lauren Bis said.

“This Police Week, we are highlighting some of the worst of the worst ICE law enforcement arrested,” Bis said. “Every single day, our ICE law enforcement officers put their lives on the line to arrest murderers, rapists, pedophiles, gang members, and terrorists. When you see a law enforcement officer, say thank you for their service.”

Among those illegal aliens arrested by ICE agents is Roberto Valdes-Catalan of Cuba, who was previously convicted of felony enticement of a minor for indecent purposes in Davidson County, Tennessee, as well as domestic violence in Austin, Texas.

Likewise, ICE agents arrested Jorge Luis Fuentes of Cuba, convicted of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in Boston, Massachusetts, and Carvette Anthony Gentles of Jamaica, convicted of assault in the Bronx, New York City.

Carlos Jared Gonzalez-Trejo of Mexico was arrested by ICE after having been convicted for armed robbery and attempted destruction of a public jail in Navajo County, Arizona.

ICE agents similarly arrested Juan Gonzales-Cruz of Mexico, who was previously convicted of being intoxicated while assaulting a peace officer in Fort Bend County, Texas.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.