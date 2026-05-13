Duckworth: People Are Facing High Levels of ‘Affordable Care Act Costs’

On Wednesday’s edition of NBC’s “Meet the Press NOW,” Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) said that people are hurting because they “lost their Affordable Care Act subsidies. I have a family in southern Illinois who said their premiums went from $3,000 a year to $13,000 a year for their Affordable Care Act costs.”

Duckworth said, “I’m not surprised that President Trump does not care about the pain that average Americans are feeling. We, after all, have a President who only cares about his grifter of a family, where they are enriching themselves, and, in fact, they claim that they’re going to be the richest family in the world when they’re — all is said and done with his term and his presidency. This is not, frankly, the Golden Age that Donald Trump promised on the campaign trail. Inflation is outpacing wages for the first time in three years. And instead of working to clean up his mess, he wants to spend $1 billion of your taxpayer dollars to build his golden Marie Antoinette ballroom. Yeah, he doesn’t care about Americans, because he only cares about himself and his own family.”

She continued, “Except that Americans are suffering, right? Gas prices are through the roof. They’ve lost their Affordable Care Act subsidies. I have a family in southern Illinois who said their premiums went from $3,000 a year to $13,000 a year for their Affordable Care Act costs.”

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