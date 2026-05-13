Markey: Speaker Johnson ‘Completely Delusional,’ Gas Prices Not Coming Down

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “Chris Jansing Reports,” Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) said House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) was “completely delusional,” saying gas prices will come down after the Iranian military operation ends.

Jansing said, “On the other side of the aisle today, House Speaker Mike Johnson, who two months ago called gas price hikes a temporary blip, is still pointing to an end to the Iran war for relief. Here’s what he said.”

Johnson said, “As soon as that is resolved, I agree with the Treasury Secretary. I agree with the president. You’re going to have an alleviation of the pain at the pump, and you’re going to have prices come down overall. And we’re very much looking forward to that. As you know, other economic indicators are going very, very well. The jobs numbers, unemployment numbers on the stock market, all these other factors. So as soon as we get gas prices back under control, we alleviate that pain.

Jansing said, “I don’t know anybody who follows politics who doesn’t think that we’ll see Republican comments dismissing economic concerns in Democrats’ ads for the midterms, but is the best the American people can do is wait this out?”

Markey said, “Look at the price of gasoline goes up like a rocket. It comes down like a feather because the oil companies don’t have any stake in lowering the price of gasoline or diesel jet fuel. They’re cleaning up. They’re recording record profits. Or oil company executives are recording record salaries. That’s what’s going on. I understand what the Speaker is saying. He’s from Louisiana. Louisiana cleans up. They’re an oil state. It’s everyone else in the country that’s going to pay the price, at the kitchen table, at the pump, and he is just completely delusional. The price is not coming down. Economists have made it very clear that this is now a structural problem, and oil prices are going to stay high for the rest of this year. And by the way, there is no negotiation to end the war yet.”

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