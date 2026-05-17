Van Hollen: Dems Have Midterm ‘Momentum’ to Beat Trump’s ‘Personality Cult’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) claimed Democrats had “momentum” in the upcoming midterm election to beat President Donald Trump’s “personality cult.”

Host Kristen Welker said, “I do want to turn to the redistricting battle where Democrats have faced, as you know, Senator, a series of recent setbacks in the courts. Do you believe that Democrats are in danger of losing their fight to win back the House?”

Van Hollen said, “I do not. I think the Democrats will win back the House because there’s so much momentum. People are extremely upset, as they should be, with the fact that, you know, Trump has handled the economy in a terrible way. Prices are going through the roof. Life is unaffordable for millions and millions of Americans. He started a war that he promised he wouldn’t. And so I think the momentum is very much there now. Obviously, these decisions, including the more recent, you know, attack on the Voting Rights Act, which was a huge leap, infamously bad decision, provide some setbacks. But I think I think the political winds are blowing strongly enough that Democrats will win back the House.”

He added, “We need to do everything we can to prevent a continuation of what is a complete rubber stamp for Donald Trump. You heard Lindsey Graham. He said, ’This is the party of Donald Trump.’ It’s a personality cult. And we need checks and balances, not a personality cult, a rubber stamp.”

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