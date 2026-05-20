Dingell: Massie Tel Aviv Remark ‘Trying Not to Show’ Bitterness He ‘Has a Right to Feel’, White House Has Vitriol 

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) responded to Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) saying that it was difficult to find his primary opponent in Tel Aviv by stating that “AIPAC clearly put a lot of money in against Tom Massie. I think he was trying not to show the bitterness that he, obviously, has a right to feel.” And “as elected officials, all of us have got to start trying to find some ways to dial down the hate in this country, which, quite frankly, isn’t being helped with some of the [vitriol] that comes from the White House.”

Dingell said, “I think Tom Massie gave a very good speech last night about the importance of what it means to be an elected member of Congress and the responsibilities that you have.”

Co-host John Berman then played video from the night before where Massie said, “Listen, I would have come out sooner, but I had to call my opponent and concede, and it took a while to find Ed Gallrein in Tel Aviv.”

Berman then asked, “So, what do you think about that, out in the open, with all the cameras rolling?”

Dingell answered, “Well, AIPAC clearly put a lot of money in against Tom Massie. I think he was trying not to show the bitterness that he, obviously, has a right to feel. Look, right now, I’m living in a state that is torn by all of these issues. I have Jewish constituents. I have Muslim constituents. They are both being attacked by hate right now. And I think that, as elected officials, all of us have got to start trying to find some ways to dial down the hate in this country, which, quite frankly, isn’t being helped with some of the [vitriol] that comes from the White House.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett