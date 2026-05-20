Rick Scott: We Won’t Need Military Action in Cuba Because People Will Rise Up, Will Need it in Iran

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said that he doesn’t think military action in Cuba will be needed to remove the Castro regime from power because the Cuban people will rise up, but we will need to use military force with Iran.

While discussing Raul Castro, Scott said, “I think one of two things is going to happen: He’s going to move to another country and walk away from the atrocities that he’s committed and the Castro brothers committed and how they’ve destroyed an island, once a great economy, that’s one way that he’s going to do it. Or, eventually, what he’s going to do, he’s going to end up serving justice.”

Scott further predicted that the Castro regime will “go away, and we are going to see democracy in Cuba.”

Host Blake Burman then asked, “Do you believe that there is going to be military action as a next step, U.S. military action?”

Scott answered, “Blake, I don’t think we’re going to have to do it. I think what’s going to happen is, we’ve seen the Cuban people rise up…they are going to rise up, because the regime has nothing left, they have no money, they have no fuel. Now, the Castro family has money, but they’re not going to spend it to defend.”

Scott also said that, in light of Cuba’s drone purchases, we’ll have to ensure better fortification of Guantanamo Bay and Key West, but the Cuban regime can’t actually take offensive action that would work.

After the discussion turned to Iran, Scott said that he thinks President Donald Trump is “going to have to use military action” and the Iranian regime is stringing us along.

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