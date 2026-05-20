GOP Rep. Fitzpatrick Vows to Fight ‘Anti-Weaponization Fund’

On Wednesday on CNN’s “The Source,” Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) said he would do everything he could to fight the Department of Justice’s so-called anti-weaponization fund.

Host Kaitlan Collins said, “Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, a Republican who has been outspoken about opposing this new fund. Congressman do you agree with the acting attorney general there that this is how Americans want their taxpayer dollars to be spent?”

Fitzpatrick said, “I do not, Caitlin. You know, every dime that we spend ought to be going to, and especially with people mine over half of Americans that are living paycheck to paycheck. That’s got to be at the forefront of every single House and Senate member’s mind with every dime that we appropriate. So for that and many other reasons, I am completely objecting to this, and I’m going to do everything I can to fight it.”

He continued, “The executive branch does not have any money in its own right. Every dime they have is appropriated by Congress. So I sent a letter to Mr. Blanche today, posing some very basic questions. He’s got a June 1st deadline to get me the answers.

He added, “We’ll give him a chance to answer, but this is a debate that needs to be had and will be had on the floor of the House. And it will be voted on. This is not a unilateral executive decision. If you’re dealing with appropriated money, that’s got to come through us.”

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