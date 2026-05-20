Stephen Moore: House Housing Bill Won’t ‘Make a Huge Difference’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “The Bottom Line,” former Trump Economic Adviser Stephen Moore said that the housing bill passed by the House of Representatives is “not going to make a huge difference.” And “not allowing the institutional investors to invest is a bad thing” although there are some positive provisions on deregulation in the bill.

Moore said, [relevant remarks begin around 4:25] “I am of mixed minds on this bill. … I agree with you guys entirely that not allowing the institutional investors to invest is a bad thing. In fact, that actually — institutional investors buy housing so they can fix up the housing, put it out for rent, it actually is pro-housing policy.”

He added, “Now, there are some very good elements of this bill, in terms of reducing the federal regulations on building a new home. So, I like that. So, on balance, I think it’s not going to make a huge difference. What we really need to do is what I’ve suggested in The Wall Street Journal, why not cut the capital gains tax on the sale of a home?”

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