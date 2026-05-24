Massie: Growing Number on the Right Have ‘Trump Disappointment Syndrome’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) said there was a growing number of people on the right who have “Trump disappointment syndrome.”

Massie said, “Look, the left, some people on the left have Trump Derangement Syndrome. They call it TDS. But there’s a growing number of people on the right who have a form of TDS called Trump disappointment syndrome. And I think what’s going to happen to the party this fall is they’ve disenfranchised a large portion of that constituency that Trump assembled to get us in the White House, in the Senate majority, and in the House majority. They’ve alienated MAHA by kowtowing to the pesticide manufacturers and the pharmaceutical manufacturers. They’ve alienated the fiscal hawks by running DOGE out of town. They’ve alienated the people who are who don’t want to fight another war for other countries. And so I’m worried that in November, this is going to cost the party a lot. But for me, it was completely worth it. And I’ve got seven more months to keep going against the grain, which means voting for principles and for people over party. ”

He added, “Republicans are going to be very vulnerable this fall. The ballroom, I mean, that is such an egregious waste of money. We were told it would be funded with private money initially. I like to joke that Miriam Adelson spent so much money in my race there they have to ask for taxpayer money for the ballroom now. And it’s, I think, a slap in the face of Americans. The president was bragging on the Roman architecture, when in fact, we’re operating like a Roman empire.”

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