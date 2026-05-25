Dem Rep. Dean: I’m Not So Much Against Trump, Just ‘Against Everything He Is Doing, Everything He Is Standing For’

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) said that she is “not so much against Mr. Trump. I’m against the things he has done and those who have enabled it.” And stated that “it’s less about being against Mr. Trump. It’s about being against everything he is doing, everything he is standing for.”

In response to a question on whether Democrats in 2024 invested too much in being anti-Trump, Dean said that Democrats are often criticized for their messaging and, “I think Donald Trump has made the case all by himself, and by the people he has infected. So, I’m not so much against Mr. Trump. I’m against the things he has done and those who have enabled it. Look at where we are, the economy is in the tank. I filled up, — speaking of tank, I filled up yesterday, it cost almost $100 to fill up my car, and I bought the cash price to save $0.08 a gallon. Just insane where we are in this economy, the cost of living for everybody is up. And this is entirely of the president’s making, whether it’s tariffs or war or a ruthless immigration policy, the economy is in a very bad place by the president’s making. Then, you add to that the fact that we’re in a war that he can’t seem to figure out how to get out of, and the grotesque corruption going on around this president. We’re about to have…in front of us…Todd Blanche, the corruption goes all the way through those who he has surrounded himself with. Mr. Blanche is showing no interest in prosecuting anybody for the Epstein files. He’s showing no interest in making sure all the Epstein files are released according to the law.”

She continued, “So, it’s less about being against Mr. Trump. It’s about being against everything he is doing, everything he is standing for. Democrats simply believe in the rule of law. We believe you shouldn’t profit from your office. We believe you shouldn’t set up deals for a president giving him amnesty from paying his taxes or his businesses or his family paying taxes. I have to ask you, Omar, who asks for such an agreement, why would a president say, I don’t want anybody to be able to look at my tax returns? Why would a president say that? Why wouldn’t he say, I am a proud American paying my taxes just alongside all of you? What we’re against is everything this president stands for.”

Earlier, Dean said she is “hopeful” there can be a peace deal with Iran and hopes for this framework of a deal that “will actually open the strait, stop the conflict, bring our military safely home, and, of course, make sure that Iran never has a nuclear weapon.” And it is good that the president is “working the phones” in the negotiation.

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