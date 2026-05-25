A stampede resulted in numerous injuries Sunday during a motorcycle festival in Atlantic Beach, South Carolina.

The incident happened around 1:00 a.m. at the Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival when officials said one person at the scene broke into a run, triggering the stampede of event attendees, Fox News reported.

Nineteen people were evaluated for injuries but none of them appeared to be life-threatening.

Authorities with Horry County Fire Rescue said, “Three people were transported to the hospital with injuries, with the possibility of others self-transporting to local hospitals.”

Video footage recorded from a porch showed the crowd enjoying the event when everyone suddenly began running in the same direction:

Fire officials declared a mass casualty incident to coordinate a response because of how many people were hurt.

“At no time were there any confirmed fights, weapons, or direct threats to public safety. The situation appears to have been triggered when an individual began running, causing a brief chain reaction within the crowd that lasted only seconds,” Atlantic Beach Interim Town Manager Titus Leaks said, according to ABC 11.

More video footage showed the aftermath of the event with an empty stage and debris on the ground:

According to Atlantic Beach’s website, the motorcycle rally is an annual event during North Myrtle Beach’s Atlantic Beach Bike Week when people party and enjoy live music and entertainment.

Atlantic Beach officials told Fox, “We want to express our sincere concern for anyone who was injured or impacted. Any situation where individuals are harmed is taken seriously, and our thoughts are with those affected as they recover.”

The outlet also noted police and emergency crews already at the scene responded to help the injured and the festival eventually resumed.

A witness told WRAL, “Everything was under control pretty much right away. I mean, everybody was having a great time so I think it was an isolated incident that certainly can’t overshadow just this magnificent event that Myrtle Beach has put on,” the witness said. “We’ve been coming for years, never any problems. The vendors are great, the people are amazing. We love it down here. We’ll be back next year, for sure.”