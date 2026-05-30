Dem Rep. Smith: Dems ‘Don’t Have as Clear an Economic Plan’ as Needed, Went Too Far Left on Spending

On Friday’s edition of NBC’s “Meet the Press NOW,” Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) said Democrats “don’t have as clear an economic plan as we should.” And “We spent a lot of money, and some on the left advocated the theory that deficits and debts don’t matter.”

Smith said that the Democratic Party hasn’t fixed its brand, but “I do think we’ve done a really effective job of attacking Trump’s horrific policies. We’ve built a lot of support. We’re well-positioned for 2026 in the congressional elections. We’ve got a lot of good candidates who are driving a message. What I worry about is 2028. We need a coalition that is large enough and cohesive enough to win back the White House. And, right now, there are deep divisions within the party. … [W]e don’t have as clear an economic plan as we should. The number one biggest issue, economic inequality, too few have too much, too many are struggling to get by. And I am very much an economic populist, on that issue.”

He further stated that there were policies that went too far left, including on “government spending. We spent a lot of money, and some on the left advocated the theory that deficits and debts don’t matter. I think that undermined our credibility.” And the party has to hash things out on that and other issues.

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