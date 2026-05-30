MS NOW’s Coley: NJ State Police at ICE Facility ‘Don’t Have the Best History’ on Race

On Saturday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Weekend,” guest co-host Anthony Coley said that New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill (D) did the right thing by securing the area outside the Delaney Hall immigration facility, but he says that “with a word of caution,” “Because the New Jersey State Police are the ones who came in, they are patrolling the area, and they don’t have the best history, even going back to the ’80s and ’90s, about policing black and brown communities.” And he hopes the protesters are peaceful.

Coley said, “What’s interesting here, we’ve got reporting on the ground that some of these small number of protesters were deploying fireworks, that they were throwing canisters at law enforcement. So, I think Gov. Mikie Sherrill did the right thing. But, listen, I’ve got to — I say that with a word of caution, right? Because the New Jersey State Police are the ones who came in, they are patrolling the area, and they don’t have the best history, even going back to the ’80s and ’90s, about policing black and brown communities.”

He continued, “So, my hope here is that the people who are exercising their freedom of expression and demonstration would do so peacefully and continue to draw the necessary attention to what’s happening in there, because it really is a humanitarian crisis.”

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