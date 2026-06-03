Caitlyn Jenner: Democratic Machine Could Never Let Spencer Pratt Win

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” network contributor Caitlyn Jenner said the “Democratic machine” was out to get Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt.

Jenner said, “What we’ve learned from President Trump is one man can make a difference and I think Spencer Pratt is the only one that can make a difference in this city. Karen Bass has been in there as Mayor for years and in the last election she went up against Rick Caruso. He is from central casting. A good-looking guy and a great businessman and she beat him. I honestly do not have any faith in the California voting system. Everybody gets mailed out a ballot to send in. It’s been going on for, I don’t know, three weeks now. I see on TV thousands of these ballots that they are just going through, so open for fraud. I just don’t feel like the Democrat machine here in Los Angeles can ever let Spencer Pratt become mayor. I mean, it would destroy them. So that, for me, is a big problem that we have here in California.”

Jenner added, “He is very outspoken. He can make a difference in this city and I’m a supporter of him and I would love to see him get in there but I just don’t think it’s going to be easy. I don’t trust California. I just don’t trust them.”

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