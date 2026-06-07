‘People Have Been Destroyed’: Trump Says He’d Pay Anti-Weaponization Fund Applicants ‘Money They Deserve’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” President Donald Trump said he would pay applicants of the anti-weaponization fund the “kind of money they deserve.”

Host Kristen Welker said, “Are you backing off the fund completely as your acting Attorney General, Todd Blanche, has said. Or are you looking for another avenue to revive?”

Trump said, “Let me explain what the fund is. People have been hurt so badly by radical left lunatics that work for the Biden administration and Sleepy Joe. They’re vicious, they’re violent, what they did to people. And of course, they went after me more than anybody else. They raided Mar-A-Lago and all the other things. But people have been badly hurt. They’ve committed suicide. They’ve lost their jobs. They’ve lost their families. They’ve lost their wives. They’ve lost everything. They’ve lost everything over a fake weaponization of government.”

Welker said, “So are you looking for a way to revive it?”

Trump said, “Well, look, it was up to me I’d pay them the kind of money that they deserve. People have been destroyed. Lives have been destroyed. Many suicides. Think of it. People have committed suicide because a bunch of thugs went after them. Me personally, I think the weaponization fund is a great idea.”

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