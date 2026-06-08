Homan Vows More ICE Agents Than ‘You’ve Ever Seen in New York City’

Monday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Trump border czar Tom Homan dismissed efforts by New York State and New York City officials to thwart Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) efforts.

Despite pledges of “zero cooperation,” Homan said there would be an influx of agents in New York City.

“So New York is saying abolish ICE and zero cooperation,” “Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade said. “The governor and mayor are teaming up to make sure that the progress you were making with Eric Adams is going to just disappear. So what’s going to be your approach to New York. You’re going to stay away now?”

Homan replied, “No, I’m going to keep my promise to Governor Hochul. I met with Governor Hochul a couple of months ago. I explained to her how we dealt with Minnesota, right? If we can work with the sheriffs and arrest a bad guy in the safety and security of a jail, that means less teams into the neighborhoods, which causes a lot of panic, a lot of problems, right? I said, but if you sign the legislation that I think you’re getting about ready to sign, that means I’m going to send more agents to New York, because now rather than one guy arresting one bad guy in a jail, now we’ve got to send a whole team into the neighborhood to find this person that didn’t want to be found, because the officer safety reasons, you know? Now we’ve got to arrest this guy in his turf, he has access to no-op weapons.”

“I told her, it’s safer for the community, it’s safer for the officers, it’s safer for the aliens to have these cooperations with the jails,” he continued. “She signed the legislation anyway. So I made her a promise. You’re going to see more ICE agents you’ve ever seen in New York City, and it’s coming. I just reviewed an operational plan. I’m not going to tell you exactly when it’s going to happen, but it’s coming. I’m keeping my promise. We’re going to send more ICE agents to New York, because you took away the efficiencies of safe arrests in county jails.”

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