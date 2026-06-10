Platner Claims No Conflict — Says He Could Call for the Release of Epstein Files

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” Maine Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Graham Platner said has the moral authority to call for the release of the Epstein files despite his controversies.

Co-host Mika Brzezinski said, “The question is what is out there? What is not in your possession that you’ve sent to others who may have in their possession? How many concerns concerning pictures and or text messages are in the possession of other people that could be used against you? And I’d like to know if there are pictures concerning pictures.”

Platner said, “I will just say that the nature of Amy and his relationship has been blown, I would say totally out of proportion. Early in our marriage, we had some struggles, and we worked through them. Because that’s what you do when you’re in love with somebody, and it made our marriage much stronger, made us that. But frankly, I’m much happier and more communicative as a couple. I was single for the majority of my adult life. I was in my 20s and 30s, and I dated. And, you know, that’s in the modern age. That’s what happens. You date people, and you use dating apps, and you do all this stuff. And frankly, that all happened long before I got married and happened long before decided to run for United States Senate. I can just tell you, there is nothing out there that is going to be — will run counter to any of the stories that I’ve talked about openly this entire campaign.”

Brzezinski said, “So then let me ask you it this way. Can you just talk about the nature of the sexting in terms of can you call for the release of the Epstein files, and can you call out those who have abused women and not be conflicted in any way?”

Platner said, “Yes, of course. I mean, I engage in consensual romantic activities with adults, at an earlier part in my life, that seems like a fairly normal thing most people do. Going to an island with billionaires to possibly assault children is a vastly, vastly different thing.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN