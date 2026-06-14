Mullin: Trump Wants to ‘Tie the Entire Middle East into the Abraham Accords’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said President Donald Trump seeks to tie the entire Middle East into the Abraham Accords.

Mullin said, “I wouldn‘t call concessions. The president has made it very clear what he wants to do is tie the entire Middle East into the Abraham Accords. We understand that economic ties keep countries from fighting among each other. When your economy is tied together, you‘re less likely to destroy your economy because of your dislike for someone‘s religion. And so the president has made a very good deal here, if there are any, in regime. And I say if we‘ll accept it. The problem is that the Iranian regime is a regime you can‘t trust. They have a tremendous amount of rhetoric, public-facing, behind the scenes. They seem to try to be a little bit more cordial, if you can say that. But the truth is, no one could have this deal that‘s going to bring peace to the Middle East and hopefully to the world.”

He added, “The Abraham Accords are the link to bringing peace to the Middle East. You can see how effective it’s been with UAE and Israel.”

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