Hagerty: ‘Confident’ that ‘Zero Taxpayer Dollars’ Going to the Iranians

Wednesday on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) argued the Iran deal was a “memorandum of understanding,” and it was not a treaty.

According to the Tennessee Republican, given that it was not a treaty, it would not require congressional approval and insisted that no taxpayer dollars would be going to Iran as part of the agreement.

“So, what do you think of this deal, and would you vote to ratify it?” FBN host Cheryl Casone asked.

Hagerty replied, “Cheryl, good morning. First, I just want to be clear, we’re talking about a memorandum of understanding. This isn’t a treaty that’s ready for congressional approval at this point, but I’m certain that we’re all waiting to see the exact details on Friday. I’ve spoken with the White House about what’s in the bill. I’m confident that there certainly are going to be zero taxpayer dollars that are going to go to the Iranians, and frankly, even the Iranians own money, not going to be made free and available to them until they perform specific, verifiable steps to move toward denuclearization.”

“One thing I’d like to make clear, Cheryl, and this is a very big distinction that seems to be getting missed very often, President Obama and the JCPOA basically bribed and paid off the Iranian regime to foment terrorism,” he continued. “That’s exactly what they did with the money. President Trump is making the Iranian regime pay for the fact that they’ve been conducting terrorism. This is a fundamentally different deal, and they’re in a fundamentally different place. Their nuclear program is at the bottom of a mountain. Their navy is at the bottom of the sea. Their air cover is gone. They’re in a very different and much weaker place, and the Strait of Hormuz is going to be open. In fact, it already started, and I think it’s going to be open toll-free very, very soon.”

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