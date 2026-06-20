Top Commentator Says There’s a Straight Line from Andrew Breitbart to the Toppling of Roe v. Wade

Breitbart TV

Friday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” broadcaster Larry O’Connor talked about abortion.

O’Connor said, “I think that there is a direct connection between the efforts that Andrew did politically and in the media to advance those topics and to advance a conservative agenda, right to the toppling of Roe v. Wade.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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