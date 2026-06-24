Khanna: Lander’s Win ‘Fundamentally About Gaza’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) argued that Brad Lander’s primary win over Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) “is fundamentally about Gaza.” And that Zohran Mamdani’s (D) electoral victory to become New York City Mayor “was partly about Gaza.”

Khanna said, “I’m glad that Brad Lander won. I had done some support for him. And, look, this is fundamentally about Gaza. Anyone who says that Mamdani was just about affordability doesn’t understand that election. It was partly about Gaza. Young people saw on their phones, for two years, the genocide that took place. And, for many people, it’s a test of character, are you going to deny that genocide, or are you going to say what took place and you’re going to stand for human rights? That was the central difference in this race between Dan Goldman and Brad Lander, and Brad Lander won.”

He added, “And, in my view, this is going to be a central divide heading into 2026 and 2028.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett