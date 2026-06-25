Bessent: Want Iran ‘To See What It Feels Like Not Having the Sanctions On’

During an interview that took place on Tuesday and that was aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent discussed sanctions relief for oil coming from Iran and said that Iran was always selling its oil, just at a discount to China and “We want them to see what it feels like not having the sanctions on, and then we can always put them back on.”

Host Bret Baier asked, [relevant exchange begins around 1:45] “There are some people wondering about the sanctions on Iranian oil, they haven’t had that liberty to sell oil on the open market without the sanctions for a long, long time. What do you say to people who are concerned that the Iranians are getting the benefits before they’re coming due with what they’re going to do?”

Bessent answered, “Well, a couple of things, Bret, is, one, the Iranians were always selling oil. It was going to China, but at a discount. It is a carrot that we can always pull back. We want them to see what it feels like not having the sanctions on, and then we can always put them back on.”

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