Byron Donalds Calls Out ‘Lazy’ Senate — ‘Ideas Go over There, and They Languish, and They Sit’

Thursday on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), a candidate for Florida governor, blasted the U.S. Senate for its inaction on the so-called SAVE America Act.

Donalds called the body “lazy” for not considering the legislation.

“I want to get your take about this, because I think President Trump met with the Senate yesterday and said he’s not interested in changing the SAVE America Act,” host Maria Bartiromo said. “He doesn’t want to take anything out of the SAVE America Act, but what about what Cynthia Lummis was just saying? If the president’s priority is getting citizenship proof to vote, do you think there are areas of the SAVE America Act that can pass in other vehicles? How do you see this playing out?”

Donalds replied, “Well, first, it’s good to be back with you, Maria. Let me be very blunt. I’m sick of the U.S. Senate. Look, Cynthia Lummis is an awesome lady. I like her. There are some very good members over in the U.S. Senate, but that body is lazy, they don’t do any work. Ideas go over there, and they languish, and they sit. The members of the Senate don’t even debate these issues. This is why members like myself support the president in ending the Senate filibuster, because the Senate filibuster does not lead to compromise and debate, it only leads to obstruction from the Democratic Left.”

“Let’s be very clear: if the Democrats actually cared about securing our elections, the SAVE America Act would have passed months ago, but they don’t,” he continued. “Eighty percent of the American people want to actually have voter ID and protections to make sure that only Americans are voting in our elections, because it’s common sense. So now that the Senate is getting pressure on them, now they’re finally saying, oh, we can do a piece here or a piece here, they haven’t done anything, and that’s the problem, that’s what’s frustrated so many members on the House — in the House when it comes to working with the Senate to get commonsense legislation through Capitol Hill into the president’s desk for signature.

“And so look, if they’re going to start doing just voter ID or whatever, OK, fine, but they got to do something over there,” Donalds added. “Right now, the Senate just wastes time. They don’t pick up these issues. They wait till the last minute to throw some Hail Mary back at the House, and then they expect the House to just carry their water just to get the issue off everybody’s plate. It’s sick, it’s gross, it’s disgusting, it’s weak. I’m sick of it. My House colleagues are sick of it. The American people need to understand that the U.S. Senate is the reason why we are not tackling some of the major issues facing this nation.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor