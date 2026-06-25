FNC’s McEnany: Many Democrats Willing to ‘Play Footsie’ with Communists

Wednesday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” network contributor Kayleigh McEnany said that on the heels of three self-proclaimed socialists winning three Democrat Party congressional primaries, Democrats were willing to play “footsie” with communists.

“Kayleigh McEnany is a former White House press secretary and host of ‘Saturday in America,'” host Jesse Watters said. “So, what kind of threat do the communists pose?”

McEnany replied, “A huge threat, Jesse. When you see polling, and you see tons of polling that shows an increasing willingness of Democratic voters to embrace socialism to the tune of plus 24 percent over capitalism, that is a problem, and I know that there are mainstream Democrats who come on our network, commentators, our panelist on ‘The Five,’ Jessica Tarlow, who calls out these communists, others don’t. If you look at the people who are calling them out, they’re commentators, they’re strategists, they’re former Democratic officials. But you know, interestingly, who is not calling them out? Name for me the Democratic senators who are calling out the communist? I can name one, he has a hoodie, and his name is John Fetterman.”

“Name for me the house members that are calling out communism?” she continued. “I can name one, Henry Cuellar. I’m sure there’s a few I’m missing. Name for me the Democratic governors. The elected officials in this party who have a D behind their name are willing to play footsie with an ideology that took down Venezuela, Cuba, and the Soviet Union, and that is very concerning. When a desire and a lust for power means you are willing to cozy up to an ideology that has demonstrably failed throughout all of human history? But that is where we are, and by the way, the media, where is the media calling it out? They are perfectly willing to talk about the algae in the Reflecting Pool, but the socialists, they’re silent. Definitely silent.”

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