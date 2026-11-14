Watch: Pop Star Olivia Rodrigo Struggles to Sing on Key, Halts Concert

Grammy-winning pop star Olivia Rodrigo appeared to sing out of key at a recent live show.

To make matters even more embarrassing, Rodrigo stopped her performance of the song “Maggots for Brains” and seemingly tried to cover it up by signaling that a fan in the crowd needed help.

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The singer and former Disney actress then vanished from the stadium’s jumbotron as fans cheered.

Earlier this month, Rodrigo handed flowers to Ohio’s then-Democrat candidate for governor Amy Acton and hugged her at her concert in Columbus as the final days wound down for the 2026 midterm elections.

In September, the pop star erupted on President Donald Trump’s administration for “picking fights with pop stars.” In June, she also said she was “enraged” that the Trump White House used one of her songs for an ICE immigration enforcement video.

The month before that, the “good 4 u” singer announced that she raised $10 million for a list of left-wing groups, supposedly to “support” women and girls. Melinda Gates reportedly doubled that amount to $20 million.

Rodrigo has also teamed up with Planned Parenthood to push abortion propaganda on social media ahead of her all-women music festival later this month benefiting the organization and many other progressive groups.

Over the summer, the “deja vu” singer declared that abortion bans are pro-control, not pro-life, arguing that they exist simply to control women’s bodies.

Last year, Rodrigo left an angry comment on a social media post from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) scolding the federal agency for using one of her songs in a video about deportations.

She has also denounced ICE’s arrests and the deportation of murderers, rapists, and child abusers, insisted that Los Angeles “simply wouldn’t exist without immigrants,” and called ICE actions “violent.”