McCarthy: ‘Mamdani and the Socialists Now Control the Democratic Party’

During an appearance on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) declared Tuesday’s election results in three New York Democratic Party congressional primaries showed that the New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and other socialists control the Democrat Party.

“Man, they’re panicking over there in the Democrat Party,” host Laura Ingraham said. “They have a little excitement on the fringe there, and they’re winning some races, no doubt. But where does this end up?”

McCarthy replied, “This is, this should be more than just panicking, because you got to understand the leaders of the Democratic Party, the so-called leaders are Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries. They’re from New York. To defeat a Democrat or any Republican incumbent in Congress is difficult. Mamdani just went 3-0, Hakeem is from the same place. They destroyed it. No longer are they the leaders of the party. Mamdani and the socialists now control the Democratic Party. It’s no question about it.”

Ingraham said, “They’re being honest, though, right? They’re finally being honest. I’m kind of glad they’re being honest now. They’re not pretending that, like Spanberger in Virginia, I’m a moderate, Mikie Sherrill in New Jersey, I’m a moderate. Or I was in the military, so listen to me, like Platner. It’s all a game of pretend for those people, at least, at least Mamdani and the Chevalier is like, yes, we’re going to tear it all down, we’re going to take what you have, we’re going to give it to people who we think deserve it.”

McCarthy added, “I love this Ingraham Angle because it says exactly what America needs to see. We have all these foreign visitors here with the World Cup, they love America, and what about it? They dislike what they’re seeing with these socialists, they don’t understand what they have been fed, the falsities about America. They come and see the patriotism, the people of how kind they are. Yes, that’s the heart of America. That’s what they love. That’s what they want to join.”

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