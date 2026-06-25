Ossoff: ‘Trump Show Has Jumped the Shark’

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) claimed President Donald Trump has “jumped the shark.”

Ossoff said, “Well, I think it’s a call to action for patriotic Americans to recognize that at the 250th anniversary of our country’s founding, in rejection of kingdom and monarchy, we have these events being hijacked by the narcissism of the president, who styles himself most like a king. And it wouldn’t be a Trump event without no-bid contracts. And the sale of access corruption is par for the course at this point. I think the Trump show has jumped the shark. I don’t think many people are tuning in because he’s lost it. But more importantly, what we’re seeing is how destabilized he is by his global humiliation in the Middle East, which he cannot deny or lie away.”

He added, “His approval rating sits at 34%, while Americans pay more than ever for groceries and health care and rent. And he’s out here building a monument to himself and adorning his office in gold trim. While because of his actions, cancer patients face the loss of their health insurance. He has cemented his place in history in disgrace. And now our job as patriotic Americans, inspired by the legacy of our founding, is to marshal all of our passion and resources and energy to restore checks and balances this fall, because we won’t get another chance at this, and this race in Georgia will be decisive.”

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