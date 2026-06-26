Lander: Israelis ‘Won’t Be Truly Safe Until Palestinians Are Free’

During an interview with ABC News on Thursday, Democratic U.S. House nominee Brad Lander talked about Israel and said that “I will not vote to send any additional U.S. military aid to Israel while it’s violating Palestinian human rights and international law. Israelis won’t be truly safe until Palestinians are free.”

Lander said, “I’m a proud Jewish New Yorker. I named my son after a Warsaw Ghetto uprising leader. But Americans don’t want to keep paying for Netanyahu’s wars. I will not vote to send any additional U.S. military aid to Israel while it’s violating Palestinian human rights and international law. Israelis won’t be truly safe until Palestinians are free. And the United States can’t get back to a foreign policy that the world respects unless we respect the rule of law.”

He continued, “We can’t stay complicit in, yes, what I believe is a genocide in Gaza that Joe Biden supported with that hug Bibi strategy. Democratic voters on Tuesday night and across the country are making clear that they want a reset in that relationship.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett