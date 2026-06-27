Krishnamoorthi on SCOTUS TPS Ruling: You Can’t Send People Back to Unstable Haiti, ‘Racist’ Trump Called It a Shithole

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) responded to the Supreme Court ruling on TPS by saying that “it doesn’t make any sense to say that, for instance, in the case of Haitians, that they are somehow safe to return to a country that is rocked by instability, even today. And, on top of that, Donald Trump made very clear his overtly racist intentions in sending them back to Haiti. He called Haiti a shithole country.”

Co-host Sara Sidner asked, “The 6-3 ruling overturned decisions by federal judges that had blocked the administration from terminating Temporary Protected Status for Haitians and Syrians. Now, they don’t have that status. The Supreme Court said they don’t — they no longer will have that status. What does that mean for these families, and how are you viewing this ruling?”

Krishnamoorthi answered, “I thought it was a horrible ruling. And, again, it doesn’t make any sense to say that, for instance, in the case of Haitians, that they are somehow safe to return to a country that is rocked by instability, even today. And, on top of that, Donald Trump made very clear his overtly racist intentions in sending them back to Haiti. He called Haiti a shithole country. And he basically said that they eat cats and dogs during the 2024 election, as Justice Kagan pointed out in her dissent. And so, again, this is a horrible decision. And those families, unfortunately, are going to face the consequences of this decision, in terms of not being able to stay here, not being able to adjust their status, and not being able to work, despite the fact that, right now, as you know, we’re facing an affordability crisis, and so, sending more workers packing is only going to worsen that, as well, for the average person.”

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