Booker: SCOTUS Is ‘Corrupt and Compromised’

Monday on MS NOW’s “The Beat,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) claimed the Supreme Court was both “corrupt” and “compromised.”

Booker said, “We have a corrupt and compromised court in a way we’ve never seen in American history, continuing to make decisions that pull power away from everyday Americans, taking away their reproductive rights to control their own body, pulling away their voting rights. More recently, when they tried to access the court to set to sue big corporations like Monsanto and Bayer, it just recently, in the last days, pulled away their power to be able to successfully fight against corporations. Now, here they are again, making a decision that will benefit the wealthy and the powerful against the people because they think about these independent agencies. You have the Federal Trade Commission, that protects people against, unjust mergers and corporate concentration. You have the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that has already returned in the past. Literally tens of millions, hundreds of millions of dollars to consumers have been screwed over by the big banks. There’s going to be agency after agency that now is going to be at the behest of powerful people like this president, who doesn’t care about people but is going to use and abuse them and turn independent agencies into political arms.

He added, “So let me just say, I say this court is corrupt, and I’m making it my mission, to bring this court under ethics laws. Because remember, this court, unlike any other, takes gifts, unlimited gifts from billionaires, RVs, tuition, lavish vacations, billionaires have swarmed around this court, deeply influencing and and compromising them in most states with this this Supreme Court is doing we get judges in other states jail literally brought out and handcuffs and put in jail. And so we have to make it a point to save our democracy by reforming this court.”

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