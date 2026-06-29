Dean: We Will Investigate Trump’s Corruption if Dems Win Midterms

On Monday, on MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) said that if Democrats win the majority in the midterm elections, they will investigate President Donald Trump.

Guest host Jonathan Capehart asked, “Congresswoman if Democrats retake the majority in November’s elections, will they look into, the dealings of Steve Witkoff in his dual role as being an envoy?”

Dean said, “I’m sure we will. I’m sure that it is a responsible oversight that we will do. You’ve seen the recent reporting around, Mr. Lutnick and Mr. Trump and their sons. We have to have oversight into the corruption, the cruelty, the rubble and the rot that is this administration. I want to pivot and just tell you where I just came from, which is startlingly different. I just came from a dinner, again, bipartisan Republicans and Democrats, we were invited to the Embassy of Qatar. And, the ambassador, of Qatar, Oman and Saudi Arabia were there talking about the region and the change in the region as a result of this war in Iran. And they, to a person said, we don’t want to look back. We are where we are, but we want to be responsible partners for peace, responsible partners around Israel. They want to work from the basis of this MOU, number one, to get the strait open. Fully, fully. And number two, to be sure that Iran does not get a nuclear weapon.”

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