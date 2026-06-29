Dem Rep. Dean: Rubio Called My Question Stupid, Cut My Mic Off

Monday on MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) claimed Secretary of State Marco Rubio cut off her mic and called her question stupid during a congressional briefing on Iran.

Dean said, “We had a conference call. It was not a classified call with, Secretary Rubio and Mr. Wyckoff. And it was bipartisan members of Congress, a House, members, Republicans, Democrats. Mr. Rubio gave a very brief opening, just talking about the, the shots back and forth over the course of the last four days, then sent it open to questions. We didn’t learn much of anything. I have to be very, very honest with you. And it was all based on talking about the MOU, the 14 point MOU. I did ask a set of questions, to the secretary and to Mr. Wyckoff, which really piqued his ire. He cut my mic off, and said, he called my question smart assed and stupid, cut my mic off and said, there’s your answer. I was simply asking tough questions about who wrote the MOU. Why does it sound so in favor of Iran? And from literally paragraph one, we’re already out of sync with what was to happen. I also mentioned the fact and I think we should never forget that in this reckless, unconstitutional war, which is what I said to the gentleman on the call, 13 service members have died. We must never forget that hundreds have been wounded and thousands of civilians killed throughout the region.”

Guest host Jonathan Capehart asked, “Wow. Did anyone object to the Secretary of State speaking to you in that manner at all?”

Dean said, “On a chain for members my colleagues were outraged, said it’s unacceptable, disrespectful.”

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