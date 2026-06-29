Raskin: All Trump Cares About Is Engaging in Voter Suppression Tactics

Monday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MND) said President Donald Trump only cared about engaging in voter suppression tactics.

Host Jacob Soboroff said, “I want to play for you something that he said today. Let’s watch.”

In the Oval Office, when asked about the housing bill, Trump said, “Here’s what I would like to say. Much more than a bill, big deal, it’s a yawn. To me, compared to the SAVE America Act, just about everything is a big yawn.”

Soboroff said, “He said, I just want to be really clear, he said that the housing bill is coming to him. He skipped the signing ceremony. He could have showed up and signed the bill, last week. And again, this obsession with the SAVE Act, what is his, he cannot let it go. What is that about?”

Raskin said, “Well, he doesn’t care about inflation. Actually he loves inflation. He doesn’t care about people’s living standards or their economic struggles. He’s told us that forthrightly. Housing is a big yawn to him because he’s got public housing, although he demolished half of it when he decided to tear down the East Wing of the White House. And basically what he’s saying is all he cares about now is efforts to disenfranchise people and to engage in voter suppression tactics and to try to throw the election into doubt. He has essentially given up trying to convince anybody to support him. He knows that a commanding majority of the American people, reject his failed, illegal, unconstitutional wars and tariffs and other policies. And so now he’s just trying to orchestrate and gerrymander the election.”

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