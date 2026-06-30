ADL CEO: DSA Is Dems’ Antisemitism Problem, Mamdani’s Lying to Us

On Monday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said that “The Democratic Party has an antisemitism problem, and I can define it in three letters: the DSA,” and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani “has been gaslighting our community for years,” by saying that he “believes in protecting the Jewish people, but then refusing to do so in ways that all of the normal politicians in the past have done.”

Greenblatt said, “The Democratic Party has an antisemitism problem, and I can define it in three letters: the DSA, the Democratic Socialists of America, they should call it discrimination and stereotyping and antisemitism. And I say that because we see this as the common thread that seems to link this party and their activists — they are not Democrats — but an obsession with the Jewish State seems to be the common denominator when you look at these candidates. Now, look, I want to be super clear, there [are] problems with the antisemitism on the right as well. I’m not suggesting this is only a problem on the left. But we see this again and again and again, we’ve seen this in these congressional races last week. And, by the way, we’re seeing it right here in the city of New York with the largest Jewish population in the world.”

He continued, “And we can talk about Mayor Mamdani if you like, because he has been gaslighting our community for years, saying he puts — believes in protecting the Jewish people, but then refusing to do so in ways that all of the normal politicians in the past have done. So, yeah, Mika, you put it well. We have a problem. The Democratic Party has an antisemitism problem, it is the DSA, and it needs to deal with this in order to make its Jewish members and Americans across the country feel safe.”

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