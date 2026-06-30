Does Rise of DSA in New York Set Up Nationalist Vs Communist Showdown?

Sunday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Emma-Jo Morris talked about politics.

Morris said, “If this is going to be the Democratic Party, which it is, then that really does create the clash I’ve been waiting for for years, which is nationalism versus these Communists.”

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