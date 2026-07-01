Exclusive: Gov Landry Explains How Louisiana Charting Trump-Approved Path for A.I. Data Centers

Tuesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Gov. Jeff Landry (R-LA) talked about data centers.

Landry said, “The template that we built with Meta, we then replicated that. And it’s real funny because that’s exactly what the president put in his proclamation is exactly what we did before his proclamation.”

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