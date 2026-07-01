Exclusive — Lara Trump: Socialists Ruining New York, But It’s a Big Opportunity for GOP

Tuesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Lara Trump talked about the midterms.

Trump said, “We got to fight against the socialists, because if you look at these races like in New York City…the primary group of people who came out to vote were under 25 years old.”

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