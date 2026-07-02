Jack Smith to States: ‘Initiate Litigation’ to Protect the Elections from Trump

Thursday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” former special counsel Jack Smith urged state attorneys general to “be proactive” and “initiate litigation” to protect the upcoming elections from President Donald Trump.

Host Nicolle Wallace asked, “Do you agree that we are covering in real-time an assault on our elections, the upcoming ones?”

Smith said, “I’m very concerned of what’s going to happen in the next election, absolutely.”

Wallace asked, “Do you see again, in things that are covered and things that are public-facing conduct ahead of the midterms that you investigated in the January 6th case?”

Smith said, “Well, I’ve been thinking about it more in terms of what needs to be done based on what we saw happen last time. And, you know, it’s a different situation now based on, you know, the people who perpetrated January 6th have probably learned from how they did that. My personal view is that I think the state attorneys general have a tremendous role to play here. They can make sure the rule of law functions in their state.”

Wallace said, “What is your advice to state attorneys general?”

Smith said, “I would be ready to litigate everything. I would brainstorm, and I think they are. I get that sense. Every possible permutation, and don’t let reason be a limitation. Imagine everything that could possibly be tried.”

Wallace asked, “What will Trump do?”

Smith said, “Yeah, and I also think it’s important for them to be proactive and, you know, initiate litigation where it’s appropriate and where it would make sense too if you have a sense or reason to believe that something’s going to be done to interfere with people’s right to vote and participate in democracy.”

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