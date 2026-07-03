Lander: Dem Socialists Flourishing Because Voters Want People ‘Who Put Their Bodies on the Line to Protect Their Neighbors’, Don’t Like Netanyahu

On Thursday’s broadcast of NPR’s “Morning Edition,” Democratic New York U.S. House nominee Brad Lander stated that Democratic Socialists are doing well in Democratic Party politics because, among other reasons, voters want candidates “who put their bodies on the line to protect their neighbors, and who won’t keep sending money and bombs for Netanyahu’s wars.”

Co-host A Martínez asked, “I want people to know that you were a member of the Democratic Socialists of America for decades. And you left the group over disagreements about the way it reacted to the October 2023 Hamas attack on Israel. But you still describe yourself as an ally of the group. So, that said, why do you think Democratic Socialists are having a moment in Democratic politics right now?”

Lander answered, “Across the country, voters are making themselves heard so loud and clear, they want elected officials who will fight harder for working people on housing and healthcare, things that matter in their daily lives, who stand up to special interests and reject the corrosive role of money in politics, who put their bodies on the line to protect their neighbors, and who won’t keep sending money and bombs for Netanyahu’s wars. And DSA members like Claire Valdez — who you just heard — and Chris Rabb in Pennsylvania and Melat Kiros in Colorado are organizing for that, as are many progressive Democrats, like me and Analilia Mejia and others around the country, and voters are energized by it.”

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