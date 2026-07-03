Sharpton: Trump Administration Doesn’t Try to Hide the Fact They Are ‘Bigoted’

Friday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” network host Al Sharpton said the Trump administration doesn’t even try to hide the fact that they are “bigoted.”

Sharpton said, “I feel that one should celebrate the progress made and that we ought to be energized to stop those that are trying to bring us back to some of the progress that was made, when we look at the fact that you had the Voting Rights Act, just about nullified by this Supreme Court. Many of whom were nominated by Donald Trump. When you look at what they have done today, you’re looking at the undoing of the Civil Rights Act of 64. You’re looking at undoing Act 65. You’re looking at women’s rights. You’re looking at those that have tried to make freedom of religion mean that this is a Christian nation. I’m a Baptist preacher, but freedom of religion is freedom of religion. I think they’d be the Founding Fathers. I don’t know if they’d be disappointed because some of them had some, in my opinion, questionable positions, but I think they would all say, ‘This is not what we projected.’”

He added, “I think what is so brazen about this is the shamelessness. They don’t even try to hide the grift or the fact that they are, in fact, bigoted. They, in fact, use it as a badge of honor when you take January 6 people and elevate them. How can you say that we are the patriots when you reward those that would defile the Capital of this nation and want to stop a duly certified election from being certified?”

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