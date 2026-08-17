Caitlyn Jenner Blasts WNBA’s ‘Hypocrisy’ Over Trans Athletes

Former Olympian and famously transitioned person Caitlyn Jenner is calling out the “hypocrisy” of the WNBA over the league’s policy about transgenderism.

Appearing on Fox News @ Night with Trace Gallagher, Jenner ripped the league. The former gold medal winner, who transitioned in 2015, also reacted to the announcements by former NBA players Enes Kanter Freedom and Royce White about their plans to declare for the WNBA Draft, and Jenner thinks there is a “simple” solution for it all, Jenner told Fox News.

“They’re showing the hypocrisy of what’s going on out there in the WNBA,” Jenner said. “The WNBA had their meetings on this issue, and Cathy (Engelbert), the head, says, ‘We talked about the trans issue, but we just haven’t come up with a conclusion at this point. We will continue the conversation.’ Cathy, XX, you’re in. XY, you’re out. It’s that simple.”

“And both these guys, I think, are doing a good job just to show the WNBA the hypocrisy that’s going on here. We have to protect women’s sports … I want to protect women’s sports. Title IX was one of the greatest pieces of legislation for women’s equality – that happened to be in sports.”

The WNBA’s rules state that “Only players who are women are eligible to play in the WNBA.” But the rules also do not define what a woman is. And with the left’s reticence to support such definitions, such a definition seems unlikely.

The debate over allowing men to invade women’s sports was kicked back into high gear in the WNBA after Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham expressed the common-sense position that women’s sports should not allow transgender players to join the WNBA. She said she feels protecting women’s sports should take priority over the unsafe and unfair physical advantage that men have over women.

Since Cunningham’s interview with ESPN, left-wing sports media reporters have begun pestering WNBA players and coaches about how they “feel” over Cunningham’s position on the issue. And to date, three coaches have sided with the inclusion of men in women’s sports.

Not long after Cunningham’s interview, Enes Kanter Freedom announced his interest in entering the WNBA Draft for 2027.

Not long after that, former NBA player Royce White joined Kanter in announcing for the WNBA Draft.

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