Brennan: Law Schools Will Study ‘Corruption’ Under Trump and Blanche

Monday on MS NOW’s “On the Line,” former CIA Director John Brennan said one day there will be “law courses that are going to be looking at the corruption” of President Donald Trump and Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Brennan said, “You know, the legal profession has to take a look at itself. I’m sure that in years, in the future, there’s going to be law courses that are going to be looking at the corruption under, you know, Trump and Blanche years. It’s one thing for lawyers, criminal lawyers, to be able to defend unsavory characters and do everything possible because they’re owed that by our system of governance and system of justice. But when lawyers come into the government, they have a higher obligation.”

He added, “And I really do think law schools, and law practices, as well as bar associations really need to emphasize the distinction. When you’re in government, you don’t play by the same rules as you do outside. You really need to uphold the obligations and responsibilities that you have as a result of the oath of office that you took. Todd Blanche refuses to do that. I think he’s still acting very much like a criminal defense lawyer.”

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