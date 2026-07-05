NYT’s Haberman Claims Trump ‘Remarkably Unconcerned About the Midterms’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman said President Donald Trump had been “remarkably unconcerned about the midterms.”

Host George Stephanopoulos said, “We’ve had this series of public statements from the president over the last several weeks indicating he doesn’t seem to care that much about the midterms. What did he tell you?”

Haberman said, “He has been remarkably unconcerned about the midterms. We didn’t get into in-depth with him about how, you know, he views the upcoming elections. But we do know from people we’ve spoken to around him and things he has said publicly that he considers it. I think his quote was an honor that Republicans do worse without him on the ballot. And so he tends to see this as a binary and a reflection of his own power versus something else. I think he may start to care the closer that we get to November, maybe in September. I agree with you in terms of the investigations, and I think that clearly the people around him are very aware of that because they are going to be subjected to it as much as anybody. But the thing that we report in the book is that he has been talking about how he will pardon anybody who comes within a certain radius of the Oval Office. Sometimes it’s 250ft, sometimes it’s 200, sometimes it’s 25. There’s a pardon radius. And he has said that he is going to grant pardons to all of these people.”

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