White House Lambastes ‘Theater Kid’ Sen. Jon Ossoff

Several White House officials verbally pummeled Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) on Monday after the far-left lawmaker criticized President Donald Trump and name-dropped the president’s executive assistant.

During an event in Atlanta on Sunday, Ossoff, a one-term senator running in a “toss up” race to keep his seat, accused the president of only caring about building the White House ballroom and traveling with his executive assistant, Natalie Harp.

Ossoff, referring to the Iran war, criticized Trump for promising “peace” and instead giving the United States war. He continued to accuse the Trump administration of “lying a nation into war” and “treating citizens as fools and those who serve as pawns.”

“Aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, they’ve now been at sea for 240 plus days without a port call. It’s a Navy record. And still they serve with excellence. God bless the sailors, Marines, aviators, and all aboard the United States ship Abraham Lincoln,” Ossoff told the crowd. “See, they don’t expect luxury. They’ll endure hardship, but they deserve competent leaders who send them into combat only when necessary, and with decisive clarity of purpose, not fools who lie about the purpose and progress of war.”

“And while the sailors on the Lincoln fight his war, while he fruitlessly drains our munitions and oil reserves, the President sleeps through his meetings. He golfs and trades stocks,” Ossoff claimed. “So, he doesn’t want to do the job. He wants to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie on their apparently defenseless flying palace gifted by the Emir of Qatar.”

White House communications director Steven Cheung fired back on Ossoff in a post to X, calling him a “miserable person who hates this country.”

“Jon Jackoff has to be the biggest cuck loser in politics. Instead of denigrating hard working people serving their country, Jon should look deep into his soul and ask himself why he’s a miserable person who hates this country,” Cheung said. “It’s because he’s a radical, extremist Dumocrat.”

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle also slammed Ossoff for his comments.

“Jon Ossoff is a cringeworthy, feminine theatre kid cosplaying as Barack Obama. Nobody gives a shit what this lightweight loser says,” Ingle said.

President Trump was also asked about Ossoff’s insult during an event at the Oval Office on Monday.

“You mean Pee-wee Herman — Pee-wee Herman look-alike?” the president quipped, referencing the character portrayed by comedian Paul Reubens.

During an appearance on MS NOW’s The Briefing Ossoff attempted to justify his remarks about President Trump and Harp.

In his response, Ossoff claimed:

Well, I’ve heard this particular aide referred to as his ‘security blanket.’ And I think we could say that about any number of the senior aides in the White House. They’re not telling him what he needs to hear. They’re telling him what he wants to hear. And the nation is at war, and we cannot afford that. We need a team in the White House. We need folks at the State Department, at the Defense Department, in the United States Congress who take their jobs seriously. Those sailors out on the Lincoln, they do their jobs with excellence and dedication every single day. They didn’t sign up for luxury. They signed up to defend the country. And the president, surrounded by enablers in the West Wing, is playing golf, is trading stock and is decorating his ballroom. It’s a disgrace, all while American families in Georgia and across the country pay more for just about everything as a direct result of his failed economic policy and his failed foreign policy.

The Georgia Senate race is expected to be extremely tight and could even determine which party holds the majority during the second half of President Donald Trump’s second term. Ossoff was previously dubbed the “most vulnerable” Democrat up for reelection, but he is also widely believed to harbor ambitions to run for the presidency in 2028.

RealClear Polling rates the race a “toss-up,” although polling shows Ossoff with an average projected lead of 7.5 points.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.