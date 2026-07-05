‘We Need a COVID Reckoning’: Ron Johnson Blasts Media for ‘Radio Silence’ on Fauci

During this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) called for a “COVID reckoning” after former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard revealed former Biden health adviser Anthony Fauci misled Congress and the public about the origins of the COVID-19 virus.

“Well, we now know that he definitely needed that pardon, yes,” he said. “I think we also know that Anthony Fauci knew he was evading Obama’s gain-of-function moratorium. We now know that he was funding this. We now know that the U.S. government, probably under the auspices of Anthony Fauci, were funding something like 120 biolabs all over the world, 40 of them alone in Ukraine. Why were we doing that? We knew he fully was aware of the fact that they were funding dangerous research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Why would we be sharing that kind of dangerous scientific research with the Chinese government? So there’s so much that we now know. We have certainly suspected it.”

“We’re getting more and more documented evidence,” Johnson continued. “So, yes, my questions would be centering on what did you know? Did you know it? It’ll be real interesting to see how he responds. Yes, he’s got a pardon, so he really can’t plead the Fifth. So, he needs to be honest with us. He better not perjure himself. So this will be a really interesting hearing. And credit to Chairman Paul, who is really pursuing the whole origin investigation. I’m focusing on other parts of — really our miserably failed response on COVID and all the cover-up of safety signals. But, Cheryl, one of the big stories here is how the legacy media continues to cover all this up. They’re not covering this as news. They didn’t cover my report that showed that Peter Marks knew there were safety signals. They didn’t cover Tulsi Gabbard’s release. I credit Fox News, shows like this, that are actually interviewing folks like us to get this information out there.”

“But the legacy media is just radio silence on all these outrages, all these revelations in terms of what happened in COVID,” he added. “And we need a COVID reckoning. We need to make sure that the American public knew exactly what happened so this never happens again.”

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