Kellogg: We Shouldn’t Talk to Iran Until They Open Strait, Give Up Uranium, Leave Neighbors Alone

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” former Trump National Security Adviser and former Trump Envoy Keith Kellogg said that Iran should have to allow inspections and the removal of their enriched uranium and centrifuges, open the Strait of Hormuz, and leave their neighbors alone as a precondition for any future talks with the U.S.

Kellogg said, “I’d give them three demands: Number one, we’re going to have inspection with IAEA, go into Iran, unfettered, with American advisers, and get your enriched uranium and the centrifuges as well, and get them out of the country. That’s demand number one. Demand number two, the Strait of Hormuz is going to get open. If we have to do it by force, we’ll do it by force. And, by the way, if you happen to attack a vessel and something happens to that vessel, we are going to take the frozen assets, make them fungible, and repay that company or that shipping line for the loss of their freighter or tanker. And number three, lay off your neighbors. What I mean by that is stop supporting the Houthis, you’re going to stop supporting Hezbollah, you’re going to stop shooting at the UAE or Bahrain or Kuwait. And if you follow through with those three, we can talk. If not, we’re not talking any longer.”

Later, he added that the U.S. should attack Iranian leaders whenever they threaten the life of President Donald Trump.

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